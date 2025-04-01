1st Source: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported net income of…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported net income of $37.5 million in its first quarter.

The South Bend, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.52 per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $146.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

