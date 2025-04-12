12 Ways to Achieve a Happy Retirement

What makes people happiest in retirement? The answer will vary from person to person, but there are strategies you can…

What makes people happiest in retirement? The answer will vary from person to person, but there are strategies you can use to increase your odds of retiring happy. While health conditions and living situations can change, you have many opportunities to create your own path and make the most of your retirement.

To set yourself up for a happy retirement, consider these guidelines:

— Have a plan.

— Set new goals.

— Decide where to live.

— Live within your means.

— Find an outlet.

— Engage in brain games.

— Stay socially connected.

— Focus on health.

— Mend and renew relationships.

— Take on work.

— Pursue fulfilling opportunities.

— Ask for help.

Have a Plan

Even if you feel ready to retire, the transition to a new phase in life can come with surprises. Shifting from a packed schedule to one that’s wide open may feel jolting. However, you don’t have to start with a blank slate.

“Research suggests that those who think about and plan for what they will do in retirement in advance are far happier and fulfilled once they retire and begin living this phase of life,” said Chris Urban, a certified financial planner and founder of Discovery Wealth Planning in Vienna, Virginia, in an email. Another way to approach retirement, he says, is to ensure you are retiring to do something instead of simply retiring from doing something. “Sometimes it is helpful for people to write down what they plan to do every day of the week, what goals they have, who they want to spend time with and what they want to do with them,” Urban said.

As you fill your calendar, remember that your preferences can change. “You might be looking forward to reading all those books stacked on the shelf,” said Steven M. Sultanoff, clinical psychologist and adjunct professor at Pepperdine University in Irvine, California, in an email. If you think finishing them will make you happy, set aside daily time to do it. However, you may later realize that you enjoy reading but don’t want to invest that much time in it. Instead, you may decide to join a book club that meets once a month. This would allow you to continue reading regularly and meet with others periodically.

Set New Goals

You may have had firm objectives during your working years, such as striving for a promotion or hitting a milestone for the number of years worked. To retire happy, think about new goals that can motivate you to accomplish tasks. “If you really want something, maybe a new romance, then take a concrete step in that direction,” said Ahron Friedberg, a clinical professor in psychiatry at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine in New York, in an email. “Don’t ever tell yourself that it’s too late.”

Decide Where to Live

Perhaps you grew up in the North and have always wanted to live in the South. Or maybe you’ve been considering a new home with amenities for retirees and a built-in community environment. If you opt to move somewhere else, try renting a place in the new location for several months to get an idea of what life would be like.

You may choose to stay in the same area where you’ve lived for the past decade or more. If you have family nearby, this may be a wise choice. You could visit your grandchildren frequently and maintain friendships that have formed over the years.

Live Within Your Means

If you don’t already have one, now may be the time to set up a retirement budget. “Retirees must be able to afford the lifestyle they desire without risking running out of money in their later years,” said Kevin T. Taylor, managing partner at InSight, a financial planning firm in Boulder, Colorado, in an email. “This requires a thorough understanding of their expenses, income sources and investments.” Create a plan to pay lingering debts and have an emergency fund so unexpected expenses won’t cause financial upheaval.

Find an Outlet

Having someone to talk openly with can help you avoid financial anxiety. “Be ready to share your feelings, however unlikely they may seem,” Friedberg said. “The mere act of sharing is therapeutic. We feel less alone.” In addition, be ready to listen to others who want to express their sentiments. “Our brains are wired for empathy, and exercising that capability makes us feel useful,” Friedberg added. To retire happy, determine who in your life could be your sounding board. It may be your spouse, a close friend you’ve had since childhood or a new friendship that develops during retirement.

Stay Socially Connected

Author Marcia K. Morgan of Bend, Oregon, retired two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic started. As she adjusted to the shutdown and retirement, she began participating in online weekly chats. “My weekly Zoom happy hour with a group of nine women friends, now in person, has helped me stay connected,” said Morgan in an email. Her group now enjoys activities such as hiking, going out to eat and helping the community by serving meals at a homeless shelter. If you’re not already involved in a club or regular social gathering, look for events in your area that foster interaction.

Focus on Health

With a more flexible schedule, you may find it easier to cook meals at home and get enough sleep. Regular activities such as walking, swimming or group sports could help you stay in good physical condition and boost your daily mood. Now is also the time to keep up with regular medical appointments and ask about preventive treatments. “As we age, health care becomes increasingly important and expensive,” Taylor said. “Retirees should have a plan in place to cover their health care costs, including Medicare and supplemental insurance policies.”

Keep Your Brain Active

From reading books to engaging in online activities, there are many ways to exercise your mental skills regularly. “Go out and solve a hard problem,” Friedberg said. “You’ll remind yourself that you’re not losing it.” If you enjoy helping others learn, you might look for a part-time job or volunteer position to tutor students for several hours a week. Other ways to stay stimulated include participating in weekly card games or learning a new skill, such as playing the piano or speaking a foreign language.

Mend and Renew Relationships

If you choose to live in the same area where you went to high school or college, it may be worthwhile to look up old friends and acquaintances. Placing a high value on relationships can improve your mood and give you a sense of belonging. You may find you have common interests or are both looking for companionship.

Also, seek out family members and be ready to smooth over past hurdles that strained the relationship. “If you find a lack of connection with the friends and family in your life, I recommend creating a plan for reaching out to them rather than waiting for their call,” said Carrie Ditzel, a clinical psychologist at New York-based Baker Street Behavioral Health, in an email. She often recommends her clients set up lunches or create a call list of family and friends each week to help them feel they are taking action to maintain healthy relationships. And if you’ve had rough patches with anyone, it can be a good time to work on smoothing them over. “Connection with family is important, and the shaky connections are often salvageable,” Friedberg added.

Take on Work

There are several approaches to staying active and finding fulfillment after leaving a career. “Your retirement schedule should be less stressful and demanding than your previous one, but we don’t need to avoid all forms of work or service,” said Kevin Coleman, a marriage and family therapist at Connected Therapy Practice in Columbia, South Carolina, in an email. “Find some work that you take pride in and find intrinsically meaningful.”

More people are choosing an encore career, said Jay Zigmont, a certified financial planner at Childfree Wealth in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, in an email. “With an encore career, it isn’t about working for the money, it is about working for enjoyment.”

Pursue Fulfilling Opportunities

Look for projects or commitments that align with your interests. For example, you might care for grandchildren several times a week, volunteer or care for elderly friends who need assistance. “Retirees should consider pursuing hobbies and passions that give them a sense of fulfillment and purpose,” Taylor said. In doing so, you may feel more energy to carry out the work and have a more positive outlook on life from week to week. “But be sure to maintain flexibility so you can sleep in some mornings, take that trip you’ve always wanted to take and enjoy more rest than you have before,” Coleman added.

Ask for Help

Retirement should be a time of freedom and flexibility. At first, taking care of your home and maintaining your new lifestyle may be enjoyable. However, if you reach a point where you aren’t able to function on your own, it may be time to reach out for help. Family members could help mow your lawn and bring groceries to you. Care companies can help with housekeeping and other activities you can no longer manage alone. Requesting assistance allows you to connect with others while staying in your home and continuing to do the activities you love.

