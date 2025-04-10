10 Part-Time Retirement Jobs That Pay Well

Not every older American is looking to quit their job cold turkey. About a third are taking a phased approach,…

Not every older American is looking to quit their job cold turkey. About a third are taking a phased approach, according to a 2024 survey by global advisory firm WTW. These workers are reducing hours or job responsibilities before fully entering retirement.

If you are looking to take this approach to retirement, the following occupations lend themselves to part-time work and pay well. Some jobs require extensive education and are best for those who already have credentials in the field. Others may be suitable as encore careers for those interested in trying something new.

— Nurse practitioner

— Financial advisor

— Speech-language pathologist

— Psychologist

— Substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor

— Respiratory therapist

— Dental hygienist

— Marriage and family therapist

— Electrician

— Diagnostic medical sonographer

Nurse Practitioner

Median pay:$126,260 per year

Job growth through 2033:46%

Becoming a nurse might be a tall order for a retiree interested in a new career, but this is an ideal job for a phased retirement. Many employers are happy to have part-time nurses who may fill regular shifts, provide specialized care or offer telemedicine support. Nurse practitioners have advanced degrees and can command higher levels of pay. Laws may vary by state, but NPs can typically conduct physical exams, prescribe medications, order medical tests and diagnose health problems.

Financial Advisor

Median pay:$99,580 per year

Job growth through 2033:17%

For the financially savvy, working as a part-time financial advisor can be a good retirement job. These professionals may help clients create budgets, manage savings and plan for expenses such as college, retirement or emergencies. Some financial advisors work as part of a firm, while others go into business for themselves. Earning a professional certification, such as certified financial planner, can demonstrate competency in the field.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Median pay:$89,290 per year

Job growth through 2033:18%

Speech-language pathologists often work in schools, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and nursing homes to help children and adults with medical disorders or developmental delays speak and communicate more clearly. A master’s degree is generally required to become a speech-language pathologist, and most states have licensure requirements. Part-time work is common in this occupation, and those looking for semi-retirement could enjoy summers off if they work for a school.

Psychologist

Median pay:$117,750 per year

Job growth through 2033:5%

This occupation works well as a retirement job, but only if it was your career earlier in life. Psychologists must be licensed by their state and often possess a doctoral degree. That’s not something a person would likely want to earn to start an encore career. However, for current psychologists — professionals who study human emotions and behavior and recommend interventions to improve outcomes — there may be ample opportunities to reduce hours or find part-time employment before leaving the workforce for good.

Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorder Counselor

Median pay:$53,710 per year

Job growth through 2033:19%

Education and licensure requirements vary by state, but becoming a substance abuse and behavioral disorder counselor is feasible as a part-time, second career in some areas. Sometimes called addiction counselors, these professionals work with clients to help them identify strategies to overcome harmful or unwanted behaviors. They may meet with clients one-on-one or facilitate group sessions. Part-time work is common in the field, according to data from the BLS.

Respiratory Therapist

Median pay:$77,960 per year

Job growth through 2033:13%

Respiratory therapists assist patients with difficulty breathing, perhaps due to asthma, undeveloped lungs or disease. They generally need an associate degree, but those with a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy may have an edge in getting hired. Most respiratory therapists work full time, but part-time contract work is available in many areas.

Dental Hygienist

Median pay:$87,530 per year

Job growth through 2033:9%

Dental hygienists work in dentists’ offices to clean teeth, take X-rays and teach patients about maintaining good oral health. An associate degree in dental hygiene is generally required to enter the field, and workers must be licensed by their state. Many dental hygienists work part time and earn median wages of more than $42 per hour.

Marriage and Family Therapist

Median pay:$58,510 per year

Job growth through 2033:16%

A part-time position as a marriage and family therapist can make for a fulfilling retirement job. They help families and couples work through difficult situations and disagreements. However, you’ll likely need an advanced degree in psychology, therapy or a related field to be licensed by your state. That may make this option challenging for career-changers, but it works well for those who previously worked full time as a therapist.

Electrician

Median pay:$61,590 per year

Job growth through 2033:11%

If you are an electrician entering retirement, don’t let your license lapse. Your work is in demand and can easily be done part time if you are self-employed. Electricians install and maintain wiring, troubleshoot problems and make repairs. Most states require licensure, and that could mean completing a lengthy apprenticeship. As a result, if you want to pursue this job as a second career, make plans early to complete the necessary training.

Diagnostic Medical Sonographer

Median pay:$84,470 per year

Job growth through 2033:15%

If you are willing to go back to school for a part-time retirement job, diagnostic medical sonographers can often be trained to use imaging technology in less than two years. These health care workers operate specialized equipment to conduct tests for doctors to diagnose medical conditions, including blood clots and heart disease. The career is expected to have strong job growth in the coming years, and part-time work is common according to BLS data.

