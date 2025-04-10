10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2025

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 is off to a sluggish start to…

After back-to-back years of 20%-plus gains in 2023 and 2024, the S&P 500 is off to a sluggish start to 2025. Investors are dealing with a number of macroeconomic uncertainties, including an international trade war, significant federal layoffs, slowing economic growth and the possibility of stagflation.

In other words, stock selection may be critical for investors in 2025. The 10 best stocks to buy included below are all recommended by Argus analysts and have a Thomson Reuters consensus rating of “positive,” an Argus A6 quantitative rating of “buy” and a Market Edge rating of “long”:

Stock Implied upside from April 9 close Fastenal Co. (ticker: FAST) 13.8% CME Group Inc. (CME) 12.1% Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) 20.0% Brinker International Inc. (EAT) 47.0% WR Berkley Corp. (WRB) 1.6% Exelon Corp. (EXC) 8.4% General Motors Co. (GM) 31.2% Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) 20.4% T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) 7.9% Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK) 19.7%

Fastenal Co. (FAST)

Fastenal is a leading industrial distributor that offers fasteners, safety supplies, and other tools and products, along with supply chain solutions for manufacturing and non-residential construction clients. Analyst Kristina Ruggeri says Fastenal is positioned for impressive revenue growth in the coming years as it gains market share from competitors in a recovering industrial market. Ruggeri says Fastenal’s technological innovation, its on-site distribution locations and its focus on digitizing sales and inventory management will help fuel mid- to high-single-digit earnings and sales growth in the long term. Argus has a “buy” rating and $87 price target for FAST stock, which closed at $76.47 on April 9.

CME Group Inc. (CME)

CME Group is the world’s largest futures exchange and provides a wide range of futures and options products and services. Analyst Kevin Heal says the uptick in financial market volatility in 2025 is bullish for CME Group. Heal anticipates tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty and inflation fears will drive demand for CME’s interest rate contracts. In addition, he projects elevated retail volumes for equity index, cryptocurrency, agricultural and micro contracts in 2025. In the longer term, CME will continue to introduce new contracts that will gain additional traction with traders. Argus has a “buy” rating and $285 price target for CME stock, which closed at $254.13 on April 9.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)

Brown & Brown provides insurance products and risk management, employee benefits administration and managed health care services. The company has a long-term track record of financial stability. In fact, Brown & Brown has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years. Analyst John Staszak says Brown & Brown has grown its business via strategic acquisitions, including small- and medium-sized brokers that have helped expand its geographical reach and business scope. Staszak projects commission and fee growth and says the company’s efficient operations will help it maintain a healthy balance sheet. Argus has a “buy” rating and $140 price target for BRO stock, which closed at $116.64 on April 9.

Brinker International Inc. (EAT)

Brinker International owns, develops and franchises the Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. Analyst Christine Dooley says Brinker has implemented several key changes in recent years. The company has successfully simplified its menus and raised prices, focusing on core items with proven customer appeal. Brinker also streamlined its operations inside and outside of the kitchen and invested in staffing, which has helped reduce employee churn. Dooley says these efforts, coupled with successful social media marketing campaigns, have Brinker on the right track in 2025. Argus has a “buy” rating and $215 price target for EAT stock, which closed at $146.29 on April 9.

WR Berkley Corp. (WRB)

WR Berkley is a Connecticut-based insurance company that underwrites a range of commercial insurance and reinsurance products around the world. Heal says WR Berkley should benefit from its sticky price hikes and elevated demand for property/casualty insurance in 2025. He says elevated interest rates also support the company’s fixed-income portfolio and help it generate low-risk investment income. Heal says WR Berkley’s return on equity has outshined its competitors as of late, and he anticipates the company’s combined ratio will continue to improve. Argus has a “buy” rating and $68 price target for WRB stock, which closed at $66.93 on April 9.

Exelon Corp. (EXC)

Exelon is a U.S. electric and gas utility company that operates in key metro areas such as Philadelphia, Chicago and Baltimore. Analyst Marie Ferguson says the spinoff of Exelon’s competitive energy business has allowed the company to become a pure-play transmission utility company

. Ferguson says transmission companies that do not generate electricity benefit from wholesale energy prices and can control costs effectively, potentially making Exelon an excellent defensive investment. In addition, she says income investors will appreciate the company’s 5% annual dividend growth in recent years. Argus has a “buy” rating and $48 price target for EXC stock, which closed at $44.30 on April 9.

General Motors Co. (GM)

General Motors is the largest U.S. manufacturer of cars and trucks. In December, GM announced it is shifting its autonomous vehicle technology focus from robotaxis to personal vehicles, a move that could lead to significant cost reductions and create opportunities for additional capital returns. GM shares have taken a hit as of late over concerns about the negative impact auto tariffs could have on sales, but analyst Bill Selesky says the weakness is a buying opportunity given GM’s strong legacy business, attractive valuation and many growth levers. Argus has a “buy” rating and $60 price target for GM stock, which closed at $45.74 on April 9.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Cisco Systems provides networking, cloud and cybersecurity hardware and software solutions. Analyst Jim Kelleher says Cisco’s core performance metrics are all trending positively, including annualized recurring revenue, software revenue and remaining performance obligations. Kelleher says Cisco’s Splunk is a market leader in security solutions. Cisco has transformed its business to rely on software and services revenue instead of pure hardware sales, making it an attractive play on the boom in artificial intelligence network spending. Kelleher even recommends Cisco as a core long-term portfolio holding. Argus has a “buy” rating and $70 price target for CSCO stock, which closed at $58.13 on April 9.

T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS)

T-Mobile is the second-largest U.S. wireless provider. Analyst Joseph Bonner says T-Mobile has been running circles around its largest competitors, adding wireless subscribers at a rapid pace as it grows its fixed-wireless-access broadband business. Bonner is bullish on T-Mobile’s plan to leverage AI technology to use its network data and provide business intelligence related to subscriber behavior and future capacity expansion. He says the acquisition of Sprint’s mid-band spectrum assets has allowed T-Mobile to aggressively expand its 5G network and improve reliability. Argus has a “buy” rating and $275 price target for TMUS stock, which closed at $254.90 on April 9.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK)

Bank of New York Mellon is a trust bank, which involves managing cash for large investment funds, providing day-to-day funding for large corporations and serving as a fixed-income clearing firm. The bank generates much of its income from transaction fees. Analyst Stephen Biggar says Bank of New York Mellon’s fee revenue growth returned to positive territory in 2024, while its net interest income decline was less than feared. Biggar says expense discipline, revenue growth and NII momentum will fuel 13% earnings-per-share growth this year. Argus has a “buy” rating and $95 price target for BK stock, which closed at $79.35 on April 9.

