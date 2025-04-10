10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy for 2025

A handful of high-flying technology stocks led the stock market to new all-time highs in recent years, and the Technology…

A handful of high-flying technology stocks led the stock market to new all-time highs in recent years, and the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (ticker: XLK) has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 since 2020. For more than a decade, brief periods of tech sector underperformance have consistently been long-term buying opportunities, and that trend seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

That being said, tariffs, government spending cuts and inflation uncertainty remain headwinds for tech earnings in the near term, making stock selection critical. Here are 10 of the best tech stocks to buy today, according to CFRA analysts:

Stock Upside potential from April 21 close Apple Inc. (AAPL) 21.6% Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) 36.4% Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) 70.2% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 41.3% Salesforce Inc. (CRM) 58.7% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 39.8% International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) 20.6% Accenture PLC (ACN) 46.4% ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) 29.8% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 24.4%

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Apple produces the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers and other personal computing devices. In addition, its services segment includes its App Store, Apple Music, iCloud and licensing businesses. Analyst Angelo Zino says Apple has opportunities to integrate additional artificial intelligence features into its devices. Zino says Apple also has levers to expand its margins and addressable market, and he says the company’s massive customer ecosystem will create value over time. Despite tariff concerns, Zino is bullish on Apple’s consistent free cash flow generation and aggressive capital returns. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for AAPL stock, which closed at $193.16 on April 21.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is the world’s largest software company and is best known for Windows, Office and Azure cloud services. Zino says Microsoft has major AI opportunities throughout its entire product offering, including AI development services, AI infrastructure and AI apps. While Microsoft already has major AI apps and other products on the market, many others are currently in the development stage and will be rolled out in the coming quarters. He anticipates significant growth from AI cloud features, generative AI services, AI copilots and AI-enhanced search. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $490 price target for MSFT stock, which closed at $359.12 on April 21.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for personal computers, workstations, and other advanced computing servers and AI engines. Not only is Nvidia one of the best-performing stocks in the entire market in the past 15 years, it was the best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023 and was the third best performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2024. Zino says penetration into edge devices in the advanced auto, PC and robotics markets will support growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $96.91 on April 21.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified global analog semiconductor supplier. Zino says Broadcom’s networking and custom silicon businesses make the company a major beneficiary from the boom in AI infrastructure investment. He says AI represents about half of semiconductor revenue, including about 75% of networking sales. In addition, Zino says Broadcom’s integration of its VMware acquisition is progressing smoothly, and strong VMware Cloud Foundation adoption is fueling subscription revenue growth. Outside of AI demand, Zino anticipates a rebound in storage demand and a more stable broadband market. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $166.21 on April 21.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM)

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management software. Salesforce is no longer the high-growth stock it once was, but Zino says Salesforce is attractively valued and positioned to grow market share and improve profitability. He is bullish on Salesforce’s Agentforce AI agent builder platform, which he predicts will start gaining significant momentum among enterprise customers in the second half of 2025. Zino says tight customer budgets have pressured revenue growth, but Salesforce has continued to secure large deal bookings. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $375 price target for CRM stock, which closed at $236.26 on April 21.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir builds software platforms to analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price is up about 345% in the past year, including a 21% gain already in 2025. Palantir’s 169 forward earnings multiple and 78 price-to-sales ratio are the highest in the entire S&P 500, making some tech investors understandably concerned about valuation. Nevertheless, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s growth outlook is accelerating, and the stock has even more upside ahead. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $127 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $90.80 on April 21.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

IBM provides enterprise software, infrastructure and services. Analyst Brooks Idlet says IBM has a unique portfolio of proprietary product offerings and consulting services that address key secular growth trends, including AI technology and cloud migration. Idlet says IBM is a market leader in generative AI with its Granite models and its entire watsonx platform. He says watsonx has several AI use cases, such as assisted software development and model training. Finally, Idlet says IBM has an impressive partnership network. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $285 price target for IBM stock, which closed at $236.22 on April 21.

Accenture PLC (ACN)

Accenture is a global information technology services firm that specializes in consulting and outsourcing. Idlet says Accenture is a leader in AI IT services. As an early mover in the space, Accenture is leveraging its generative AI capabilities to drive steady bookings growth and gain market share. Idlet says Accenture’s workforce metrics demonstrate its operational excellence, and the company has proven its ability to consistently secure large transformation deals. Idlet says Accenture’s balanced business model and AI capabilities make it an attractive long-term growth investment. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $409 price target for ACN stock, which closed at $279.23 on April 21.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow provides cloud-based applications used to manage and automate workplace processes and workflows. Quek says ServiceNow has an attractive fundamental outlook and a compelling valuation. She says ServiceNow is constantly adapting its product portfolio to meet market needs, including taking advantage of AI monetization opportunities. Quek says Now Assist and other AI solutions have boosted pricing, and she anticipates significant demand for its agentic solutions. Despite near-term economic risks and IT budget headwinds, Quek says ServiceNow’s solutions generate high returns on investment. CFRA has a “strong buy” rating and $982 price target for NOW stock, which closed at $755.99 on April 21.

Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Intuit produces accounting and management, tax preparation and personal finance software. Quek says Intuit’s business segment is generating steady growth numbers, while its Credit Karma and consumer segments are improving. She is bullish on the consumer segment, which should benefit from AI-assisted tools and other enhancements in the do-it-yourself category. During the recent tax season, Quek says Turbo Tax’s new features have generated impressive monetization metrics, and conversion rates for expert help have been high. She anticipates ongoing improvement in tax solutions engagement and sales. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $708 price target for INTU stock, which closed at $568.84 on April 21.

