10 Best Growth Stocks to Buy for 2025

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest the likelihood…

Economists around the world are expecting muted U.S. economic growth in the coming quarters, and some indicators suggest the likelihood of a recession has increased in the wake of trade wars. It may become difficult for investors to find reliable growth stocks to buy if elevated interest rates, tariffs, inflation and government spending cuts have a negative impact on U.S. consumers.

Nevertheless, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2024, and investors anticipate that trend will continue as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates. Here are 10 of CFRA analysts’ top growth stocks that have reported at least 15% annual revenue growth in the past three years:

Stock Upside Potential From April 11 Close Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA) 48.7% Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 29.1% Tesla Inc. (TSLA) 42.6% Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) 42.6% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 31.2% Bank of America Corp. (BAC) 47.4% Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) 43.4% American Express Co. (AXP) 55.2% Morgan Stanley (MS) 36.8% Progressive Corp. (PGR) 16.1%

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

High-end semiconductor maker Nvidia has been one of the most spectacular growth stories in the entire stock market in the past 15 years. Nvidia’s growth numbers have wowed Wall Street, especially for a company of Nvidia’s size. Nvidia’s revenue grew 78% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, while its net income grew 80%. Analyst Angelo Zino says Nvidia has plenty of future growth opportunities from chips for edge devices such as advanced autos, PCs and robotics, as well as ongoing software and artificial intelligence sales growth. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $165 price target for NVDA stock, which closed at $110.93 on April 11.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO)

Broadcom is a diversified designer, developer and supplier of analog semiconductor devices. Broadcom reported 43% revenue growth in fiscal 2024 and has maintained 25% growth as of the most recent quarter. Zino says Broadcom’s custom silicon and networking businesses will make the company a major winner from the AI infrastructure investment boom in the next several years. He estimates AI technology represents about half of Broadcom’s semiconductor sales and about 75% of its networking sales. Broadcom’s VMware acquisition has also added a recurring subscription revenue source. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $235 price target for AVGO stock, which closed at $181.94 on April 11.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the leading U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer. Unfortunately, Tesla’s revenue was up just 2.1% year over year in the fourth quarter, and its core automotive segment revenue was down 8%. Despite Tesla’s stagnating growth, analyst Garrett Nelson says CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with President Donald Trump likely shortens the timeline for regulatory approval of Tesla’s autonomous vehicle technology. Nelson anticipates the first production of Tesla’s Cybercab will begin in 2027. He projects Tesla’s revenue will drop 4% in 2025 and grow 25% in 2026. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $360 price target for TSLA stock, which closed at $252.31 on April 11.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY)

Eli Lilly produces brand-name prescription drugs to treat a wide range of medical conditions, such as diabetes, cancer and neurological disorders. In the fourth quarter, Lilly reported 45% revenue growth, including impressive 60% revenue growth for diabetes and weight loss drug Mounjaro. Revenue from diabetes and weight loss drug Zepbound also surged to $1.9 billion in the quarter, up from $175.8 million a year ago. Analyst Sel Hardy says Lilly’s growth drivers include the GLP-1 weight loss drug boom and an aging U.S. population. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $1,045 price target for LLY stock, which closed at $732.41 on April 11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase is one of the world’s largest banks and financial services companies with roughly $4 trillion in assets. In 2023, JPMorgan acquired First Republic Bank after it failed during a regional banking crisis and was seized by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., or FDIC. JPMorgan reported 8% revenue growth in the first quarter, and net income also grew 9%. Analyst Kenneth Leon says JPMorgan’s future growth will be closely tied to the overall U.S. economy. Leon projects 2.5% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $310 price target for JPM stock, which closed at $236.20 on April 11.

[Read: Recession 2025: What to Watch and How to Prepare]

Bank of America Corp. (BAC)

Bank of America is one of the largest U.S. commercial and investment banks and wealth management services providers. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America reported 15% revenue growth and 111% net income growth. Fixed-income trading revenue was up 19%, equities trading revenue was up 7% and investment banking fees jumped 44%. Leon says the Trump administration’s pro-business policies will likely lead to solid loan growth and a rebound in investment banking activity in 2025, which will be good news for Bank of America. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $53 fair value estimate for BAC stock, which closed at $35.95 on April 11.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Palantir is a big data company that builds software platforms that can analyze massive amounts of data using machine learning and AI technology. Palantir’s stock price has been on a tear in recent years, and that performance has been supported by impressive growth numbers. In the fourth quarter, Palantir reported 36% revenue growth, including 64% growth in U.S. commercial revenue and 45% growth in U.S. government revenue. Even after the big run, analyst Janice Quek says Palantir’s accelerating growth outlook suggests even more upside ahead. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $127 price target for PLTR stock, which closed at $88.55 on April 11.

American Express Co. (AXP)

American Express is a financial services company that specializes in credit cards, digital payments and travel services. In the fourth quarter, American Express reported 9% revenue growth and 12% net income growth. Analyst Alexander Yokum says American Express is more highly exposed to upscale consumers than competitors, and these shoppers are less likely to dial back spending in an economic downturn. Yokum says American Express added more than 3 million new card users per quarter in 2024, and he projects 9% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $390 price target for AXP stock, which closed at $251.13 on April 11.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley is one of the largest U.S. investment banks. Morgan Stanley reported 17% revenue growth in the first quarter, including an impressive 45% year-over-year growth in equities trading revenue. Leon says Morgan Stanley will likely be one of the core winners of the Trump-fueled investment banking boom in 2025. In addition, he says lower interest rates benefit equity and credit markets for corporate issuers, creating tailwinds for Morgan Stanley. Higher equity market values also boost fee revenues. Leon projects 6% revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $148 price target for MS stock, which closed at $108.12 on April 11.

Progressive Corp. (PGR)

Progressive is one of the largest U.S. auto insurance groups. It is also a market leader in motorcycle insurance and commercial auto insurance. In 2024, Progressive reported 21% growth in net premiums written, 18% growth in total personal lines and 4% growth in commercial lines. In the fourth quarter, revenue was up 20% and net income was up 18.5%. Analyst Catherine Seifert says Progressive is outperforming peers in premium and investment income growth. Seifert projects between 15% and 22% operating revenue growth in 2025. CFRA has a “buy” rating and $320 price target for PGR stock, which closed at $275.64 on April 11.

