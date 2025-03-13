Zumiez: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8 million in…

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) on Thursday reported net income of $14.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Lynnwood, Washington-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share.

The clothing retailer posted revenue of $279.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280.9 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.7 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $889.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zumiez expects its results to range from a loss of 82 cents per share to a loss of 72 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $179 million to $183 million for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZUMZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZUMZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.