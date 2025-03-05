Zscaler: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Zscaler Inc. (ZS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The cloud-based information security provider posted revenue of $647.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $634.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Zscaler expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 76 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $665 million to $667 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Zscaler expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.04 to $3.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion.

