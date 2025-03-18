ZKH Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fourth…

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — ZKH Group (ZKH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $324.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $36.7 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

