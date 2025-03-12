ZIM: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income…

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $561.5 million.

The Haifa, Israel-based company said it had net income of $4.66 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.47 per share.

The container shipping company posted revenue of $2.17 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.15 billion, or $17.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.43 billion.

