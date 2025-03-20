Zeekr: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NINGBO, China (AP) — NINGBO, China (AP) — Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

NINGBO, China (AP) — NINGBO, China (AP) — Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. (ZK) on Thursday reported a loss of $136 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Ningbo, China-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 49 cents per share.

The electric vehicle maker posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $880 million, or $3.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.4 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ZK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ZK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.