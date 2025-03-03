Your Realtor Has a Preferred Mortgage Lender. Here’s Why You Should Think Twice

Though the now-hobbled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dropped its lawsuit against Rocket Homes, you might want to recall the…

Though the now-hobbled Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dropped its lawsuit against Rocket Homes, you might want to recall the allegations in the suit before you just go along with your real estate agent’s recommended mortgage lender.

Rocket Homes, a real estate marketplace and affiliate of Rocket Mortgage, was accused of paying kickbacks to agents for referrals, pressuring agents not to inform clients about down payment assistance programs and loans not offered by Rocket Mortgage, and seeking to discourage homebuyers from comparison shopping with other lenders.

Consumers should be mindful of potential conflicts with referrals and protect themselves.

[SEE: Current Jumbo Mortgage Rates]

What Is a Preferred Lender?

A preferred lender is a mortgage provider that a real estate agent, homebuilder or developer prefers to work with. They may have a business partnership (common with builders), a friendly working relationship or some other connection.

Is It Bad to Work With Your Agent’s Preferred Lender?

Not necessarily. If you’re a real estate agent, you probably want your clients to get approved quickly and have a good experience with their loan — especially if you’re the one who persuaded them to use a certain lender. And you’d want to offer guidance and help them find a good match.

“I think it’s fine for Realtors to make a referral if they’re confident in someone,” says Barry Habib, CEO of MBS Highway, a company that provides certified mortgage advisor training and certification to mortgage lending professionals.

Reasons to Work With a Preferred Lender

The right recommendation can assure you a smooth process, an attentive loan officer and a seamless approval. Your agent and lender may communicate well and require less effort on your part. And a local lender with local knowledge can be helpful with tricky appraisals, title and escrow, and other services.

“Our firm provides buyers with a list of local lenders,” says Jill Guenther, a real estate broker in Hood River, Oregon. “I often share experiences about those lenders who have gone above and beyond, especially when they communicate frequently and keep everyone updated on the loan status.”

With a homebuilder, the relationship is mainly business-related. Builders benefit from an in-house lending partner and may share in the profit on the loan. In exchange, they may offer you a below-market mortgage rate or other incentives to work with their lender. That can significantly benefit buyers.

Buyer Beware: Referrals to Avoid

Your real estate agent may send you to the best in the business. Or your agent may recommend their brother’s friend’s wife, who’s been a lender for about five minutes. Or the barista who originates a few loans a year as a side hustle. That’s not illegal, and their motives may be pure, but it doesn’t necessarily get you the best loan or service.

You may not have access to the best loan for your situation if you go with the first lender recommended to you. Not all lenders offer all mortgages, especially if you qualify for down payment assistance or a U.S. Department of Agriculture home loan. Or if a specialty product like a bank statement loan or doctor mortgage is best for your situation.

And it could be worse. Your agent may be getting paid — in cash, leads, free services or other things of value — in exchange for your loan. And someone who would do that may not be the best person for you to trust with your money business. In addition, this lender may be more expensive than other providers. You could be paying for that referral in higher costs over the life of your loan.

[Related:2025 Housing Forecast: When Will Mortgage Rates Go Down?]

How to Tell a Good Referral From a Problem Referral

First, the fact that a lender and agent or builder have a profit-sharing arrangement isn’t automatically wrong or illegal. As long as the affiliate business relationship is disclosed immediately.

Do you have to use your builder’s mortgage company? No. The affiliate disclosure must describe the nature of the relationship and inform you that you’re not required to use the preferred provider. You have to sign this disclosure if you use that lender.

It can be helpful to ask why your agent recommends a certain provider. Maybe that lender specializes in the type of loan that’s best for you. Maybe you’re hoping to beat out other buyers by offering a quick close and you need a speedy lender. Or maybe there’s no good reason, and you’re feeling pressured. In that case, it’s probably smart to pump the brakes.

Can Your Lender Share Information With Your Agent?

You have a legal right to financial privacy, and your lender cannot disclose facts about your finances or credit without your permission. If you’re in escrow and lose your job, for instance, the lender can’t tell your agent behind your back. The lender can share with your agent if you’re approved for a mortgage and have verified funds to close on the loan. The lender cannot tell the agent if you’re approved to borrow a higher amount or why you’re having problems being approved.

The federal SAFE Mortgage Licensing Act states that residential mortgage loan originators are required to act in the best interests of the consumer. And privacy legislation prohibits lenders from disclosing nonpublic personal information to third parties without notice to you.

[Related:How to Shop for a Lower Mortgage Rate]

Always Shop, Always Research

Your agent’s lender may come through with a fast prequalification or preapproval, and this lender should probably be in the mix when you compare providers. Request quotes from two or three more lenders to make sure that you’re getting a good deal. “These days, if you’re a buyer, there’s no shortage of access to information on what’s out there,” says Habib.

That said, the cheapest lender isn’t always the best. There’s a lot to be said for closing on time and receiving the loan terms you expect. So you’ll probably want to look at sites like the Better Business Bureau and Trustpilot. And you can research lenders on the consumer access page of the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System, or NMLS. It will tell you if your lender is licensed in your state and if there have been regulatory actions against it.

If your agent’s referral has a good track record and a competitive rate, you should be able to proceed with confidence. “Ultimately,” says Guenther, “I recommend lenders who are highly responsive, communicate effectively, and keep both the agent and buyer informed throughout the process.”

More from U.S. News

Mortgages Under Trump: What Happens if He Privatizes Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

Two Numbers You Might Be Overlooking When Calculating Your Mortgage Budget

Is Mortgage Interest Tax Deductible?

Your Realtor Has a Preferred Mortgage Lender. Here’s Why You Should Think Twice originally appeared on usnews.com