Yirendai: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported profit of $45.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had profit of 52 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $199 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $216.8 million, or $2.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $795.4 million.

Yirendai expects full-year revenue in the range of $765.1 million to $904.2 million.

