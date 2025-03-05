Yext: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Yext Inc. (YEXT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $7.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $113.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $27.9 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $421 million.

