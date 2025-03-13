Xponential Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.5 million…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Xponential Fitness Inc. (XPOF) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.36. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The franchisor of boutique fitness brands posted revenue of $83.2 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $67.7 million, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $320.3 million.

