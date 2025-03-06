Xeris Biopharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (XERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $60.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $54.8 million, or 37 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $203.1 million.

Xeris Biopharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $255 million to $275 million.

