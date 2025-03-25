X4 Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $39.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $958,000.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.5 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.6 million.

