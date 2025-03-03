W&T: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) on Monday reported a loss of $23.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $120.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $87.1 million, or 59 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $525.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.