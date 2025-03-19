Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $687.4 million in the period.

