Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported net income of $39.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $304.5 million in the period.

