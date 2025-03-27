Winnebago: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $400,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $620.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $609 million.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.75 to $3.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.8 billion to $3 billion.

