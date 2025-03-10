Willis Lease: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported net income…

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported net income of $21.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.81.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $152.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $108.6 million, or $15.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $569.2 million.

