Williams-Sonoma: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $410.7 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $410.7 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of $3.28 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.91 per share.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.34 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.13 billion, or $8.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.71 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.