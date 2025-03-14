WideOpenWest: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Friday reported a loss of $10.6 million in…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW) on Friday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents.

The cable TV company posted revenue of $152.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $58.8 million, or 72 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $630.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, WideOpenWest said it expects revenue in the range of $147 million to $149 million.

