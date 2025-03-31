NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3481 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3343
|1.3481
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.75
|163.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9323
|3.8052
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0481
|3.9256
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.8650
|3.7450
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.80
|15.50
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.04
|86.66
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0292
|0.9782
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|358.50
|358.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2300
|4.2600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1200
|4.0525
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|298.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8800
|9.9500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6600
|7.5850
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4146
|0.4416
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0975
|5.1125
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6457
|0.6440
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
