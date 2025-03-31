NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3481 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3481 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 163.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9323 3.8052 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0481 3.9256 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.7450 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.04 86.66 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0292 0.9782 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1200 4.0525 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 298.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8800 9.9500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6600 7.5850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0975 5.1125

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6457 0.6440

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

