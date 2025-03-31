Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 31, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3481
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.75 163.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9323 3.8052
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0481 3.9256
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.7450
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.04 86.66
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0292 0.9782
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2300 4.2600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1200 4.0525
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. 298.50
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8800 9.9500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6600 7.5850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4416

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0975 5.1125

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6457 0.6440

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

