NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3343
|1.3343
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.00
|164.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9948
|3.9323
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1103
|4.0481
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|3.8650
|3.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.80
|15.80
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.24
|87.04
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9852
|1.0292
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|358.50
|358.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2400
|4.2300
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0125
|4.1200
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7300
|9.8800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6275
|7.6600
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4146
|0.4146
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.2160
|5.0975
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6318
|0.6457
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|78.000
|78.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.