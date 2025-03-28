NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 164.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9948 3.9323 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1103 4.0481 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.80 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.24 87.04 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9852 1.0292 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0125 4.1200 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7300 9.8800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6275 7.6600

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.2160 5.0975

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6318 0.6457

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

