NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.00 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9445 3.9948 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0700 4.1103 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.80 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.30 87.24 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0271 0.9852 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 358.50 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2900 4.2400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0750 4.0125 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7100 9.7300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8850 7.6275

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.1830 5.2160

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6264 0.6318

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.