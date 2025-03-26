NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 164.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9177 3.9445 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0459 4.0700 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.00 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.22 87.30 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0031 1.0271 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 340.00 358.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3600 4.2900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1350 4.0750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7600 9.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6475 7.8850

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0640 5.1830

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6292 0.6264

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 78.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.