Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 25, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.25 162.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9212 3.9177
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0564 4.0459
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.38 86.22
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0343 1.0031
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 340.00 340.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3600
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2075 4.1350
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a.
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7900 9.7600
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8000 7.6475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0875 5.0640

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6277 0.6292

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 78.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

