NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3343 1.3343 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.25 162.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9212 3.9177 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0564 4.0459 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 3.8650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.38 86.22 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0343 1.0031 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 340.00 340.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.3600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2075 4.1350 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% n.a. n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7900 9.7600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8000 7.6475

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4146 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0875 5.0640

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6277 0.6292

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 78.000

