Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3343 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.00 160.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9748 3.9212 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1119 4.0564 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.0650 3.8650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.20 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.87 85.38 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9795 1.0343 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 340.00 340.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4000 4.3500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1850 4.2075 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 n.a. Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8200 9.7900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7975 7.8000

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4034 0.4146

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0850 5.0875

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6358 0.6277

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

