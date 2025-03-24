NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3343 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3109
|1.3343
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|162.00
|160.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9748
|3.9212
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1119
|4.0564
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|5.0650
|3.8650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.20
|16.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.87
|85.38
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9795
|1.0343
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|340.00
|340.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4000
|4.3500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1850
|4.2075
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|306.90
|n.a.
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8200
|9.7900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7975
|7.8000
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4034
|0.4146
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.0850
|5.0875
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6358
|0.6277
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
