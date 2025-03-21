NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 162.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9047 3.9748 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0418 4.1119 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.0650 5.0650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.20 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.65 86.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9720 0.9795 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 340.00 340.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.4000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1150 4.1850 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7700 9.8200 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1175 7.7975

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4034 0.4034

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.0760 5.0850

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6385 0.6358

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.