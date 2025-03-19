NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 164.50 157.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8388 3.9113 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9578 4.0208 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.0650 5.0650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.70 16.60 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.70 87.45 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9812 1.0415 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 346.50 340.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3200 4.3000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0900 4.0600 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8200 9.7900 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.1500 8.1400

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4034 0.4034

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.9335 4.9930

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6448 0.6397

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

