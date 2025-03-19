NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.3109
|1.3109
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|164.50
|157.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8388
|3.9113
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9578
|4.0208
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|5.0650
|5.0650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.70
|16.60
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|86.70
|87.45
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9812
|1.0415
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|346.50
|340.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3200
|4.3000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0900
|4.0600
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|306.90
|306.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8200
|9.7900
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.1500
|8.1400
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4034
|0.4034
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.9335
|4.9930
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6448
|0.6397
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.