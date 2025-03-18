Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 18, 2025, 4:08 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.3109 1.3109
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 169.25 164.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9221 3.8388
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0423 3.9578
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 5.0650 5.0650
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.35 16.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.87 86.70
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9583 0.9812
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 346.50 346.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.3200
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9775 4.0900
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 306.90 306.90
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8300 9.8200
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7675 8.1500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4034 0.4034

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8695 4.9335

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6487 0.6448

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

