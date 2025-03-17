NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.3109 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2850
|1.3109
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|175.50
|169.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9303
|3.9221
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0455
|4.0423
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|7.4650
|5.0650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.40
|16.35
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.37
|86.87
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9976
|0.9583
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|346.50
|346.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3100
|4.2500
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.0050
|3.9775
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|304.50
|306.90
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.7800
|9.8300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7375
|7.7675
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4190
|0.4034
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.8985
|4.8695
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6453
|0.6487
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
