NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.3109 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.3109 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 175.50 169.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9303 3.9221 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0455 4.0423 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4650 5.0650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.40 16.35 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.37 86.87 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9976 0.9583 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 346.50 346.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0050 3.9775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 304.50 306.90 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7800 9.8300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7375 7.7675

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4190 0.4034

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8985 4.8695

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6453 0.6487

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.