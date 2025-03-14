NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.50 175.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9947 3.9303 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1098 4.0455 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4650 7.4650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.89 87.37 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0192 0.9976 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 346.50 346.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2500 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9825 4.0050 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 304.50 304.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6800 9.7800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6950 7.7375

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4190 0.4190

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.8210 4.8985

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6498 0.6453

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.