Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 167.00 172.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8996 3.9947 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0369 4.1098 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4650 7.4650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.10 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.97 87.89 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0194 1.0192 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 346.50 346.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3400 4.2500 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.9950 3.9825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 304.50 304.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7200 9.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9725 7.6950

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4190 0.4190

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7400 4.8210

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6400 0.6498

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

