NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.25 167.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9078 3.8996 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0416 4.0369 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4650 7.4650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.25 16.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 86.57 87.97 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9983 1.0194 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 346.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0700 3.9950 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 304.50 304.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu n.a. n.a. Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.0450 7.9725

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4190 0.4190

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6395 4.7400

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6400 0.6400

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

