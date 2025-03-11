NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.25 163.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.9282 3.9078 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0645 4.0416 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 7.4650 7.4650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 16.25 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 85.78 86.57 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9944 0.9983 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3300 4.3700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1150 4.0700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 304.50 304.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8000 9.7500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7025 8.0450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4190 0.4190

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.6830 4.6395

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6407 0.6400

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 n.a.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.