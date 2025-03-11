NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2850 1.2850 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2850
|1.2850
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|162.25
|163.25
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.9282
|3.9078
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.0645
|4.0416
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|7.4650
|7.4650
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|16.25
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|85.78
|86.57
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9944
|0.9983
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|332.50
|332.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3300
|4.3700
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1150
|4.0700
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|304.50
|304.50
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8000
|9.7500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7025
|8.0450
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4190
|0.4190
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.6830
|4.6395
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6407
|0.6400
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|n.a.
