NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2850 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2850 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 162.75 162.25 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.1397 3.9282 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.2801 4.0645 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 7.4650 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.90 15.95 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.45 85.78 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0019 0.9944 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2600 4.3300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1725 4.1150 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 304.50 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8300 9.8000 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6900 7.7025

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4190

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7790 4.6830

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6321 0.6407

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.