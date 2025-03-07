NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 161.50 162.75 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0243 4.1397 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.1641 4.2801 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 8.4150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.70 15.90 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.12 87.45 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0228 1.0019 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1700 4.2600 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2100 4.1725 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 298.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6700 9.8300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7050 7.6900

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.7665 4.7790

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6167 0.6321

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.