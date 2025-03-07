NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2636
|1.2636
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|161.50
|162.75
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|4.0243
|4.1397
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|4.1641
|4.2801
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|8.4150
|8.4150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.70
|15.90
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|88.12
|87.45
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0228
|1.0019
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|332.50
|332.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.1700
|4.2600
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.2100
|4.1725
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|298.70
|298.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.6700
|9.8300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7050
|7.6900
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4228
|0.4228
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.7665
|4.7790
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6167
|0.6321
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
