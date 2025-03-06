Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 6, 2025, 4:04 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 161.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0130 4.0243
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0758 4.1641
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 8.4150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.70
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.92 88.12
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0285 1.0228
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1700
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2575 4.2100
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 298.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.6700
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4250 7.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5275 4.7665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6124 0.6167

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

