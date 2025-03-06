NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 161.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 4.0130 4.0243 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 4.0758 4.1641 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 8.4150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.40 15.70 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.92 88.12 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0285 1.0228 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 332.50 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1300 4.1700 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.2575 4.2100 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 298.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.6100 9.6700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4250 7.7050

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5275 4.7665

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6124 0.6167

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

