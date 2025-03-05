Live Radio
Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

March 5, 2025, 4:05 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 172.00 160.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7925 4.0130
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9282 4.0758
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 8.4150
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.85 14.50
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.25 87.92
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0364 1.0285
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 332.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.1800 4.1300
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.0450 4.2575
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 298.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.7300 9.6100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9125 7.4250

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5765 4.5275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6351 0.6124

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

