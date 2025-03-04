NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2636
|1.2636
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|177.50
|172.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.7964
|3.7925
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9209
|3.9282
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|8.4150
|8.4150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.75
|15.85
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.80
|87.25
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9842
|1.0364
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|333.13
|333.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3100
|4.1800
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1025
|4.0450
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|298.70
|298.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8500
|9.7300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.6775
|7.9125
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4228
|0.4228
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5145
|4.5765
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6325
|0.6351
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
