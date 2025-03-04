NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2636 1.2636 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 177.50 172.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.7964 3.7925 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9209 3.9282 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.4150 8.4150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.75 15.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.80 87.25 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9842 1.0364 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3100 4.1800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1025 4.0450 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 298.70 298.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8500 9.7300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.6775 7.9125

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4228 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5145 4.5765

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6325 0.6351

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

