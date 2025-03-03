NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2636 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2555
|1.2636
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|187.00
|177.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.8056
|3.7964
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.9205
|3.9209
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|8.2950
|8.4150
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|15.95
|15.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|87.10
|87.80
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.0138
|0.9842
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|333.13
|333.13
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.3700
|4.3100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|4.1025
|4.1025
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|301.80
|298.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|9.8800
|9.8500
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8475
|7.6775
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.4556
|0.4228
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|4.5800
|4.5145
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.6460
|0.6325
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|76.000
|76.000
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.