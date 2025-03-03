NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2636 Cheddar…

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2555 1.2636 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 187.00 177.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.8056 3.7964 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.9205 3.9209 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 8.2950 8.4150 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 15.95 15.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 87.10 87.80 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0138 0.9842 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 333.13 333.13

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3700 4.3100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 4.1025 4.1025 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 301.80 298.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 9.8800 9.8500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8475 7.6775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.4556 0.4228

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 4.5800 4.5145

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.6460 0.6325

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 76.000 76.000

