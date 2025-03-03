Whitestone: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Whitestone Reit (WSR) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $14.7 million, or 28 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $17.3 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, posted revenue of $40.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $50.7 million. Revenue was reported as $154.3 million.

Whitestone expects full-year funds from operations to be $1.03 to $1.07 per share.

