Where NCAA Tournament Schools Rank Among U.S. News Best Colleges

March Madness Teams Are Set

For college basketball fans, March may be the best month of the year. Even some casual fans get in on the fun by filling out an NCAA Tournament bracket. The 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament field includes 68 of the best teams in the country, with the Southeastern Conference setting a record with 14 teams selected. Here’s how each team places in the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings. Schools are listed in order by seed and separated by region — South, West, East, then Midwest. The tournament opened with the “First Four” — four games between No. 11 seeds and No. 16 seeds vying for spots in the main 64-team bracket. The 64-team tournament begins with first-round games March 20 and 21, then wraps up with the Final Four games in San Antonio, Texas on April 5 and the national championship April 7.

Auburn University (AL)

Seed: 1

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 105 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 26,874

Learn more about Auburn University.

Michigan State University

Seed: 2

Region: South

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 63 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 40,483

Learn more about Michigan State University.

Iowa State University of Science and Technology

Seed: 3

Region: South

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 25,332

Learn more about Iowa State University of Science and Technology.

Texas A&M University

Seed: 4

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 51 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 59,933

Learn more about Texas A&M University.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Seed: 5

Region: South

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 21 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 33,730

Learn more about University of Michigan–Ann Arbor.

University of Mississippi

Seed: 6

Region: South

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 171 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 19,094

Learn more about University of Mississippi.

Marquette University (WI)

Seed: 7

Region: South

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 86 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,652

Learn more about Marquette University.

University of Louisville (KY)

Seed: 8

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 179 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 16,194

Learn more about University of Louisville.

Creighton University (NE)

Seed: 9

Region: South

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 121 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 4,262

Learn more about Creighton University.

University of New Mexico

Seed: 10

Region: South

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 231 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 17,073

Learn more about the University of New Mexico.

San Diego State University (CA)

Seed: 11

Region: South

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 32,896

Learn more about San Diego State University.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Seed: 11

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 27 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 20,880

Learn more about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill.

University of California, San Diego

Seed: 12

Region: South

Conference: Big West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 29, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 33,792

Learn more about University of California, San Diego.

Yale University (CT)

Seed: 13

Region: South

Conference: Ivy League

U.S. News rank and category: 5, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 6,818

Learn more about Yale University.

Lipscomb University (TN)

Seed: 14

Region: South

Conference: Atlantic Sun

U.S. News rank and category: 244, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 3,024

Learn more about Lipscomb University.

Bryant University (RI)

Seed: 15

Region: South

Conference: America East

U.S. News rank and category: 6 (tie), Regional Universities North

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 3,240

Learn more about Bryant University.

Alabama State University

Seed: 16

Region: South

Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 392-434, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 3,322

Learn more about Alabama State University.

St. Francis University (PA)

Seed: 16

Region: South

Conference: Northeast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 30, Regional Universities North

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,450

Learn more about St. Francis University.

University of Florida

Seed: 1

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 34,924

Learn more about the University of Florida.

St. John’s University (NY)

Seed: 2

Region: West

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 152 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 15,699

Learn more about St. John’s University.

Texas Tech University

Seed: 3

Region: West

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 214 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 32,635

Learn more about Texas Tech University.

University of Maryland, College Park

Seed: 4

Region: West

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 44 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 30,608

Learn more about University of Maryland, College Park.

University of Memphis (TN)

Seed: 5

Region: West

Conference: American Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 266 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 16,771

Learn more about University of Memphis.

University of Missouri

Seed: 6

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 23,629

Learn more about University of Missouri.

University of Kansas

Seed: 7

Region: West

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 152 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 20,696

Learn more about the University of Kansas.

University of Connecticut

Seed: 8

Region: West

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 70 (tie) National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 19,388

Learn more about the University of Connecticut.

University of Oklahoma

Seed: 9 (tie)

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 132 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 22,046

Learn more about University of Oklahoma.

University of Arkansas

Seed: 10

Region: West

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 189 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 27,472

Learn more about University of Arkansas.

Drake University (IA)

Seed: 11

Region: West

Conference: Missouri Valley Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 179 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,702

Learn more about Drake University.

Colorado State University

Seed: 12

Region: West

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 148 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 26,168

Learn more about Colorado State University.

Grand Canyon University (AZ)

Seed: 13

Region: West

Conference: Western Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 392-434, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 66,769

Learn more about Grand Canyon University.

University of North Carolina–Wilmington

Seed: 14

Region: West

Conference: Coastal Athletic Association

U.S. News rank and category: 196 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 14,494

Learn more about University of North Carolina–Wilmington.

University of Nebraska Omaha

Seed: 15

Region: West

Conference: Summit League

U.S. News rank and category: 296 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 11,859

Learn more about University of Nebraska Omaha.

Norfolk State University (VA)

Seed: 16

Region: West

Conference: Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 55 (tie), Regional Universities South

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 5,337

Learn more about Norfolk State University.

Duke University (NC)

Seed: 1

Region: East

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 6 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 6,488

Learn more about Duke University.

The University of Alabama

Seed: 2

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 171 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 33,435

Learn more about The University of Alabama.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

Seed: 3

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 39 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 37,817

Learn more about the University of Wisconsin–Madison.

University of Arizona

Seed: 4

Region: East

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 42,075

Learn more about the University of Arizona.

University of Oregon

Seed: 5

Region: East

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 19,963

Learn more about the University of Oregon.

Brigham Young University (UT)

Seed: 6

Region: East

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 32,221

Learn more about Brigham Young University.

Saint Mary’s College of California

Seed: 7

Region: East

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 6, Regional Universities West

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 2,044

Learn more about Saint Mary’s College of California.

Mississippi State University

Seed: 8

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 214 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 18,230

Learn more about Mississippi State University.

Baylor University (TX)

Seed: 9

Region: East

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 91 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 15,155

Learn more about Baylor University.

Vanderbilt University (TN)

Seed: 10

Region: East

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 18 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,152

Learn more about Vanderbilt University.

Virginia Commonwealth University

Seed: 11

Region: East

Conference: Atlantic 10

U.S. News rank and category: 136 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 21,205

Learn more about Virginia Commonwealth University.

Liberty University (VA)

Seed: 12

Region: East

Conference: Conference USA

U.S. News rank and category: 392-434, National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 52,823

Learn more about Liberty University.

The University of Akron (OH)

Seed: 13

Region: East

Conference: Mid-American Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 377 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 11,452

Learn more about The University of Akron.

University of Montana

Seed: 14

Region: East

Conference: Big Sky Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 377 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,570

Learn more about University of Montana.

Robert Morris University (PA)

Seed: 15

Region: East

Conference: Horizon League

U.S. News rank and category: 214 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 3,769

Learn more about Robert Morris University.

American University (Washington, D.C.)

Seed: 16

Region: East

Conference: Patriot League

U.S. News rank and category: 91 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 7,817

Learn more about American University.

Mount St. Mary’s University (MD)

Seed: 16

Region: East

Conference: Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 81 (tie), Regional Universities North

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,873

Learn more about Mount St. Mary’s University.

University of Houston (TX)

Seed: 1

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 144 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 37,946

Learn more about the University of Houston.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville

Seed: 2

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 109 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 28,883

Learn more about the University of Tennessee–Knoxville.

University of Kentucky

Seed: 3

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 152 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 23,930

Learn more about the University of Kentucky.

Purdue University–Main Campus (IN)

Seed: 4

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 46 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 39,170

Learn more about Purdue University–Main Campus.

Clemson University (SC)

Seed: 5

Region: Midwest

Conference: Atlantic Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 80 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 22,875

Learn more about Clemson University.

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Seed: 6

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 33 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 35,564

Learn more about the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

University of California–Los Angeles

Seed: 7

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big Ten Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 15 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 33,040

Learn more about University of California–Los Angeles.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Seed: 8

Region: Midwest

Conference: West Coast Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 98 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 5,163

Learn more about Gonzaga University.

University of Georgia

Seed: 9

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southeastern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 46 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 31,514

Learn more about University of Georgia.

Utah State University

Seed: 10

Region: Midwest

Conference: Mountain West Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 259 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 25,048

Learn more about Utah State University.

The University of Texas–Austin

Seed: 11

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big 12 Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 30 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 42,444

Learn more about The University of Texas–Austin.

Xavier University (OH)

Seed: 11

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big East Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 209 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 4,758

Learn more about Xavier University.

McNeese State University (LA)

Seed: 12

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southland Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 78 (tie), Regional Universities South

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 5,572

Learn more about McNeese State University.

High Point University (NC)

Seed: 13

Region: Midwest

Conference: Big South Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 1, Regional Colleges South

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 5,006

Learn more about High Point University.

Troy University (AL)

Seed: 14

Region: Midwest

Conference: Sun Belt Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 45 (tie), Regional Universities South

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 10,468

Learn more about Troy University.

Wofford College (SC)

Seed: 15

Region: Midwest

Conference: Southern Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 66 (tie), National Liberal Arts Colleges

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 1,873

Learn more about Wofford College.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville

Seed: 16

Region: Midwest

Conference: Ohio Valley Conference

U.S. News rank and category: 359 (tie), National Universities

Undergraduate enrollment (fall 2023): 8,975

Learn more about Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

