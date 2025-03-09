27 Things You Should Always Pack in Your Carry-on Bag

Deciding what to pack in your carry-on bag for a flight can be both fun and overwhelming. With a little…

Deciding what to pack in your carry-on bag for a flight can be both fun and overwhelming. With a little planning and a concise list of everything from essential medications to in-flight conveniences, you can maximize space and be prepared for your journey.

To help you decide what to pack in your carry-on bag, our team compiled this list of must-have items. Download the packing list here to use while you prep for your next trip, then read on to learn more about what to pack.

Carry-on packing list

— Travel wallet

— Passport holder

— Toiletry bag

— TSA-approved liquids bag and compliant containers

— Prescription medications

— Glasses case

— Travel pillow

— Packing cubes

— Valuables

— Tech organizer

— Luggage tracker

— Zippered pouches and reusable silicone bags

— Mini clip bag

— Hand sanitizer

— Lip balm

— Bluetooth wireless adapter

— Wired earbuds or headphones

— E-reader or a great book

— Eye mask

— Snacks

— Power bank

— Travel adapter/converter

— Travel first-aid kit

— Reusable water bottle

— Activities or games

— Light jacket

— Change of clothing

Travel wallet

Protect your credit cards and cash with an RFID wallet like the Travelon RFID Blocking Single Zip Wallet, which prevents scammers from wirelessly stealing your personal information. This travel wallet is especially useful since it can also hold most smartphones.

Passport holder

If you’re traveling internationally, an option like the TIGARI Passport Holder can protect your travel document and make it easy to locate in your carry-on bag. You’ll need access to your passport at airport security, when you board the plane and when you’re filling out entry forms, so keep the passport holder as well as a pen within reach. Once you arrive at your destination, put the passport wallet somewhere safe at your lodging or — if you feel inclined to keep it with you — stow it in your travel purse, belt bag or backpack to ensure it’s safe while you explore.

Toiletry bag

Pack your toiletry bag in your carry-on so you can easily freshen up and so that you’ll have essentials like toothpaste and deodorant in the event your checked luggage is lost in transit. Also consider packing toiletries that are useful for travel (particularly the dry air on planes), even if they’re not part of your daily routine at home.

Marisa Méndez, a U.S. News senior travel editor, recommends including a facial moisturizer and a body lotion in your toiletry bag. “My skin always dries out on flights and it’s nice to have something to soothe my skin,” she says.

“I always love having facial spray to freshen up after the flight,” says Elizabeth Von Tersch, also a senior travel editor at U.S. News. She always keeps one in her purse. “Mario Badescu and Evian are great.” These facial sprays help moisturize your skin before, during and after the flight, and also serve as a little pick-me-up on travel days.

TSA-approved liquids bag and compliant containers

When packing your carry-on bag for a flight, you’ll want to have a clear quart-sized bag that meets Transportation Security Administration guidelines for liquids and gels. Some Dopp kits or toiletry bags include a removable bag for travel-size liquids, or you can buy this reusable TSA-approved clear bag on Amazon. Put any liquids or gels you’re traveling with in this bag, including shampoo, lotion, liquid makeup items and hand sanitizer.

Keep in mind that all liquids and gels must be in travel-size bottles or containers measuring 3.4 ounces or less. Remember: You’ll need to remove this clear quart-sized bag from your carry-on bag at security, so consider packing it in an external pocket or an easy-to-find spot in your carry-on suitcase. To learn more about TSA regulations, consult our article about what is allowed in a carry-on.

Prescription medications

Never stow prescription medications in checked baggage: If luggage is lost or delayed, replacing these medications while traveling can be extremely challenging or even impossible. If you take multiple medications, consider a travel pill sorter like the EZY Dose Pill Organizer, available for about $5 on Amazon.

Glasses case

Whether you wear glasses for vision correction or you’re packing your favorite pair of sunglasses, keeping them protected while stowed in your carry-on is essential. If you’re bringing multiple pairs, a case like the foldable Dagne Dover Remi Glasses Case can hold up to three pairs, while the MoKo Double Eyeglass and Contact Lens Case has space for both your glasses and contacts, along with a mirror.

Travel pillow

Resting throughout your journey can help you feel refreshed when you reach your destination and make the time pass a little quicker. But nothing can (literally) cramp your style like a stiff neck from sleeping wrong. Choose a comfortable neck pillow for travel like the top-rated Cabeau Evolution S3 or the MLVOC Travel Pillow (less than $30 on Amazon). For a travel pillow that doubles as a packing cube, consider the Tube pillow, which holds up to three days’ worth of clothing.

Packing cubes

Packing cubes aren’t just for organizing clothing and shoes. Maximize space in your carry-on bag with these handy travel compartments. While Eagle Creek’s PACK-IT line features the top-rated compression packing cubes on the market, many travelers also swear by the Veken Packing Cubes, which are usually available for $20 or less on Amazon. To maximize space even more, consider Bagsmart’s Compression Packing Cubes.

Valuables

If you’re planning to travel with jewelry, watches or items that would be difficult to replace, be sure to put these in your carry-on bag, as checked items run the risk of being misplaced. For jewelry, a compact case that is easy to spot like the Lug Mini Swizzle is ideal for rings, cufflinks or earrings.

Tech organizer

It’s easy to let your charging cords get lost at the bottom of your bag or get your headphones tangled somewhere in your tote. A handy tech organizer such as the CALPAK Tech Organizer or the BAGSMART Electronic Organizer, with zippered compartments and sections for specific cords, can help reduce tangled messes (and the need for you to search for your essentials in a tight airplane cabin).

Luggage tracker

Even though you’ll have your carry-on bag with you, it’s still a good idea to have a luggage tracker like an Apple AirTag or a Tile Pro securely attached to your bag. In the event you and your bag get separated, you’ll be able to track down where you parted ways (because when you’re jet-lagged it’s easy to be a bit absent-minded).

Zippered pouches and reusable silicone bags

Smaller than packing cubes, zippered pouches and silicone bags like the Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bags are perfect for storing everything from snacks to scrunchies. If traveling with family, consider different colored pouches for each traveler’s items so you can easily tell them apart without removing everything from the bag.

Mini clip bag

Get a handy little bag with a carabiner clip, such as the CALPAK Luka Backpack Key Pouch, to securely attach to the outside of your bag for quick-grab items like gum, hand sanitizer or individual travel wipes. Once you’re at your destination, you can clip it on a belt loop or use the elastic band to slide it on your wrist for your room key, lip gloss and other small essentials.

Hand sanitizer

Let’s face it — traveling can introduce your body to a host of unwanted germs. Carrying a bottle of travel hand sanitizer will keep your hands clean on the go, even if there’s not a bathroom nearby. To disinfect surfaces like airplane tray tables, arm rests or tables, consider having a pack of disinfecting wipes at your disposal as well.

Lip balm

During a flight, the low humidity and high altitude can have a drying effect on your skin and lips. To combat the dry air, consider packing a hydrating lip balm like this stick option by Aquaphor. What’s more, if you choose a balm over a liquid moisturizer, you won’t need to store this product in your clear TSA-approved liquids bag.

Bluetooth wireless adapter

In-flight entertainment can help your travel day go faster, but being tethered to the seatback with wired headphones can feel a bit constricting. Plus, you may have to unplug to let your seat mates in or out. Avoid those troubles and connect your wireless headphones to the in-flight system with Twelve South’s AirFly ($35 or less on Amazon), which wirelessly transmits audio via Bluetooth.

Wired earbuds or headphones

If you’d prefer to connect directly to the in-flight entertainment to watch a movie (or maybe just tune out your seatmates), buy some inexpensive wired earbuds like this well-rated set by Jogteg. You can keep them in your carry-on so you’re always ready, even on flights where they don’t pass out complimentary headsets.

E-reader or a great book

Having a book or magazine in your carry-on bag is always a good idea. Whether you encounter a delayed flight, a long layover or a plane with less than stellar in-flight entertainment, a good book will help pass the time.

Eye mask

On everything from red-eye flights to international jaunts, a good eye mask can block out light from overhead, the seatback screens and plane windows. The Nodpod Sleep Mask is especially relaxing since it’s weighted.

Snacks

“Even if you plan to grab a bite at the airport or on the plane (if that’s an option), pack some snacks,” says Amanda Norcross, senior content and SEO strategist for travel at U.S. News. “Flying is unpredictable and stressful for many travelers, and ‘hanger’ only makes things worse.” Trail mix, granola bars, crackers, pretzels, dried fruit and popcorn are some good snack options you may want to throw in your carry-on. Also put chewing gum in your carry-on to freshen breath and help with ear popping.

Power bank

It’s not always easy to find a charging station at the airport, and there are restrictions when it comes to packing batteries in your carry-on baggage for any flight. One option that meets Federal Aviation Administration guidelines is the Anker 325 Power Bank. This device can charge a laptop, smartphone or tablet quickly, to keep your devices running even on a long flight.

Travel adapter/converter

For international travel — since different countries use different plug shapes — packing a universal adapter or converter will enable you to charge your devices and other electronics. Before purchasing, consider what your needs will be, especially regarding the shape of the wall outlet plugs and the voltage of the countries you’ll be visiting.

A travel adapter such as the EPICKA Universal Travel Adapter on Amazon makes plugs from the U.S. fit into electrical outlets around the world, whereas a travel converter like the ALLWEI International Travel Adapter converts the electricity voltage. If you’re traveling overseas from the U.S., you’ll need both of these devices to use electronics like laptops, curling irons and hair straighteners (unless your device is dual voltage, like the BaBylissPRO Nano Mini Straightening Iron).

Travel first-aid kit

For minor injuries like blisters from new shoes or unexpected cuts and scrapes, pack a first-aid kit with Band-Aids and triple antibiotic ointment like Neosporin in your bag.

Reusable water bottle

Staying hydrated while traveling is a must. Pack a reusable water bottle like Corkcicle’s insulated stainless steel canteen to fill up at the airport before your flight and refill throughout your travels. An insulated bottle can stay cold for hours, making it an ideal travel companion.

Activities or games

Whether it’s a long flight or layover (or maybe you just need a good distraction), having some activities like a miniature coloring book and mini colored pencils or small packable games can be really useful.

“I took a small coloring book and a small set of pencils on a flight once and it was life-changing,” Méndez says. Leilani Osmundson, senior digital producer for travel at U.S. News, says she and her husband love to bring a deck of cards and portable two-player games to pass the time.

Light jacket

“I typically wear a lightweight jacket on the plane to free up space in my carry-on,” says Norcross. “If the plane is too warm, I can easily stuff it under the seat in front of me with my backpack.” If you’re in need of a simple yet effective packable jacket, check out the Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket.

Change of clothing

Whether your coffee spills off your tray table or you lose your checked baggage, an extra outfit is handy to have. Pack a versatile outfit (including socks and underwear) into your carry-on bag so you have a backup option, or perhaps have your swimwear and flip-flops ready to head directly to the beach the moment you arrive. For tired or swollen feet, having a pair of compression socks and a change of walking shoes can make your travel day much more comfortable.

What not to pack in a carry-on bag

When packing a carry-on bag, it’s important to note that some items are prohibited on all flights, due to FAA regulations. For example, while many common aerosols like deodorant and hair spray are allowed in your carry-on if they follow the TSA’s 3.4-ounce rule, there are certain types that must only be packed in checked luggage, including aerosol insecticide, pepper spray and other self-defense sprays; some other types, like bear spray and cooking spray, are prohibited in both carry-on and checked luggage.

Other items that will not be permitted in your carry-on luggage include most types of firearms and ammunition, flammables, explosives, and sharp objects. For more specific details on what you can and can’t pack in your carry-on, visit the TSA’s What Can I Bring? and the FAA’s PackSafe websites.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Rachael Hood loves to see how much she can fit in her carry-on bag. She always brings a few snacks, a good read and little luxuries to make the journey comfortable. Hood used her personal travel experience, along with her retail background and research expertise, to curate this list.

