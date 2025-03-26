What Parents Should Know About the College Admissions Timeline

Navigating college admissions deadlines can overwhelm high school students. However, by understanding the admissions timeline and key milestones, parents can…

Navigating college admissions deadlines can overwhelm high school students. However, by understanding the admissions timeline and key milestones, parents can provide critical insight and guidance.

Experts say staying informed and offering encouragement are the best ways to help your child stay on the path to college acceptance. Here’s a helpful timeline and some tips for doing that.

The Early Stages: Planning

It’s never too early to start planning for college. Have open communication with your child to help determine the right plan.

Speak With a Counselor

Encourage your child to speak with a high school counselor about college plans as early as freshman year, experts say.

It’s good to have a conversation about coursework “and maintaining or improving upon GPA because schools are oftentimes looking at (the) trajectory from first year to senior year,” says Bryan Gross, vice president for enrollment management at Hartwick College in New York.

Start Building a College List

Students must take the time to consider the schools where they want to apply. Experts suggest making sure a list has variety in terms of school size, location, academic offerings and other factors.

“One helpful thing I think a parent can do is open the student’s mind to new opportunities, whether that’s in the style of school — going from a big football school to a smaller liberal arts school — or perhaps geographically,” says Will Chase, director of recruitment and selection at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

For students planning to stay close to home for college and “be near their natural environment because that’s what they’re comfortable with, maybe expose them to some opportunities further away,” he adds.

The Application Process: A Roadmap

You can support your child by helping assemble key application materials, like the essay and recommendation letters. It’s also important to pay attention to other admissions considerations, such as test scores and demonstrated interest.

College Essay

The essay is a key factor in admissions, so encourage your child to begin brainstorming topics as early as spring of junior year.

“One of the most important ways in which students could stand out in the college search is to really spend plenty of time working on their college essay,” Gross says.

Standardized Tests

With many college test-optional, deciding whether to take the SAT or ACT is something to discuss as a family.

“The idea of test-optional also can mean something different at each institution,” Chase says. “So it’s important for parents and students alike to do the research and really see how that specific school defines test-optional (and) what they recommend in terms of students either submitting their test scores… or deciding to omit those scores from their application.”

For example, some colleges don’t require test scores but use them as a factor in merit aid decisions.

Demonstrated Interest

More schools “are using demonstrated interest as a factor in admissions decisions and certain scenarios,” Chase says. “So encouraging your students to show their enthusiasm is crucial.”

Some examples of demonstrated interest include visiting campus, emailing an admissions counselor, attending a college fair and filling out an interest form on a college’s website.

Managing Stress

The admissions process can cause stress in households, so Gross advises parents to work with their child “to understand their level of desire or willingness to talk about college in general.”

Set boundaries for yourself “so you’re not overwhelming them,” he adds, such as taking some time during dinner or car rides to discuss college options rather than constantly harping on the process.

A parent’s vision of their child’s college experience “might not be what their child needs or wants,” says Faye Tydlaska, vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Rollins College in Florida. Parents should be able to “adapt to that and understand that. Having those open lines of communication (is) going to make everything go so much smoother and better.”

The Funding Process: Finding the Money to Pay for College

For many students and their families, determining how to pay for college is extremely challenging, so learn how to take advantage of federal financial aid, scholarships and grants.

“Early on, parents need to determine if they’re going to financially help with college,” says Ann-Clore Duncan, founder of Duncan College Consulting in Oklahoma. “And ideally, by freshman or sophomore year, have a really frank conversation with their children and let them know how much they could contribute to their child’s education. That is empowering information for a student and will help them narrow their search to be financially responsible for this next step in their life.”

Schools generally calculate an amount the student’s family is expected to contribute, so it’s important to know as early as possible how much financial assistance the student can expect from parents. That expected contribution, called the student aid index, is usually based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

FAFSA

Don’t get deterred early on by the financial aid process, experts say, and take the first critical step toward qualifying for aid by completing the FAFSA.

“There are so many forms of funding and financial aid out there,” Tydlaska says. “Fill out the FAFSA because you never know what you may qualify for until you apply.”

When completing the FAFSA, parents and the student must provide accurate information about your family’s circumstances. For divorced, never-married or separated parents who don’t live together, pay close attention to the parental marriage status section.

If there is any uncertainty, seek guidance to avoid errors. You can reach out directly to StudentAid.gov for help if you run into problems completing or submitting the FAFSA.

Scholarships and Grants

Knowing where to begin searching for scholarships can be challenging. Experts suggest starting local, such as with a parent’s employer.

“There’s a whole host of organizations and community outreach centers and businesses that offer scholarships,” Tydlaska says. “Spending some time just looking to see what’s available can pay off in good ways.”

Some part-time jobs have college-assistance programs, and many states have grant programs.

Decision Time: Choosing the Right College

Once your child has heard back from the schools they’ve applied to, it’s time to make a decision. While many factors can go into making a college decision, the focus should be on finding the right fit for your student, experts say.

Duncan encourages parents to “step back and let (their) child do more of the leading and let them really find what fits.” Fit can include things like degree programs in areas of interest, academic and personal support services, student body demographics and quality of campus life.

By focusing on fit, you’ll help your child understand what they need to thrive in college, experts say.

Preparing for College: The Final Steps

The college transition is one that both you and your child need to prepare for.

In the final months leading up to your student heading off to college, Gross suggests making time in the summer “for some good family time and some good bonding… and not to overplan and not to overschedule.”

He adds that it’s OK for soon-to-be college students “to just have some downtime and to be able to express some of the things that they would like to do” during the summer.

Experts also encourage parents to promote independence.

“They’re going to face independence very soon, in just a few short months,” Chase says. “Allowing them to be comfortable with when things need to be done, how things need to be done, is a really great tool and skill to learn early on.”

