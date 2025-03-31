What Is the HIIT Exercise Program?

High-intensity interval training is an accessible workout program that can work for all types of people and can be done…

High-intensity interval training is an accessible workout program that can work for all types of people and can be done with or without equipment. The program can have weight loss and other health benefits if you learn how to make HIIT work for you.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is a type of structured workout that alternates between short bursts of intense exercise and brief recovery periods. This approach maximizes calorie burn and improves cardiovascular fitness in a shorter time compared to traditional workouts.

[IMAGE]

One of HIIT’s biggest advantages is its adaptability, as it can be modified to fit different fitness levels, goals and equipment availability. Whether you’re using body-weight exercises, free weights, resistance bands or cardio machines, HIIT can be an efficient and accessible way to improve overall fitness.

Is HIIT Right for You?

HIIT is an excellent choice for individuals who:

— Want a time-efficient workout that delivers results quickly

— Prefer structured yet versatile training sessions

— Enjoy challenging workouts that push their limits

— Seek both aerobic and strength benefits

A standard HIIT workout consists of alternating between:

— High-intensity effort (e.g., sprinting, jump squats, kettlebell swings)

— Active recovery (e.g., slow pedaling, walking, body-weight movements)

For example, a 30-minute indoor cycling HIIT workout might look like this:

— A 5-minute warm-up

— 10 rounds of the following:

— 30 seconds of maximum-effort sprinting

— 90 seconds of moderate-intensity pedaling (active recovery)

— A 5-minute cool-down

Because HIIT workouts are intense, they should be scaled according to your current fitness level. Always define “high intensity” based on your personal exertion rather than a fixed speed or weight.

What to Know About HIIT

You can make HIIT work for you by learning about the benefits, potential pitfalls and engaging variations that this workout program has to offer.

— Benefits of HIIT

— Strength training options

— Potential pitfalls

— Reasons to avoid HIIT

— Sample HIIT workouts

Benefits of HIIT

There are countless variations on the format, as the duration and intensity of both the high-intensity and recovery periods can be modified depending on a person’s fitness level and goals. Even better, the benefits are impressive:

— HIIT burns more calories during and after the workout due to the EPOC (excess post-exercise oxygen consumption), also called the afterburn effect.

— The afterburn effect keeps your metabolism elevated for an extended period of time post-workout, promoting weight and fat loss and muscle development.

— HIIT can drive important health benefits, including enhanced oxygen consumption or VO2 max (a key marker of cardiorespiratory health), reduced blood sugar levels and improved blood pressure.

— HIIT workouts can be performed anywhere, with or without equipment, making them ideal for the home, gym or outdoor training.

— Almost any form of movement can be the centerpiece of a HIIT workout, including walking, running, biking and jumping rope. Body-weight strength training (like squats, lunges, push-ups and pull-ups) is also a great option for circuit training HIIT workouts.

HIIT workouts may not be the best choice for everyone, but they may be appropriate for more people than you’d think, including adults of any age. Remember, the intensity of exercise should be relative to your personal fitness level, so “going all out” means something different to each of us. The benefits of HIIT rely on a willingness and ability to push yourself, whatever that means to you. It is important to remember that maintaining proper exercise form is essential for safely maximizing your effort.

Strength Training Options

High-intensity resistance training

You can incorporate HIIT principles into your strength-training regimen in two unique ways. One method is called high-intensity resistance training, which focusing on using heavier weights for lower repetitions, with short rest intervals (roughly 20 seconds). For example, try this sequence:

1. Deadlifts

2. 20 seconds rest

3. Overhead press

4. 20 seconds rest

5. Squats

High-intensity cardioresistance

The second method is called high-intensity cardioresistance and involves alternating between strength exercises and short bursts of cardio or calisthenics exercises. For example, try this sequence:

1. Squats

2. 60 seconds of high-knee marching

3. Dumbbell rows

4. 60 seconds of jumping jacks

The idea behind both techniques is that you’re alternating between high- and low-intensity exercise or rest.

Potential Pitfalls

There is one major caveat when it comes to HIIT. Despite its benefits, performing HIIT too often can potentially backfire, leaving you prone to fatigue and possible injury, particularly in the joints. High-intensity exercise is a considerable stressor, and too much of any stressor is not ideal.

HIIT workouts cause a short-term spike in cortisol (a hormone that is part of the “fight or flight” response), which makes the body grow stronger. However, maintaining high levels of cortisol over the long haul, which can happen if you don’t adequately recover between workouts, can actually impair recovery, sleep and metabolism, leading to weight gain and digestive issues.

Other potential downsides of too much HIIT include depleted glycogen levels, which can leave you feeling slower and weaker during workouts and slower to recover between bouts of exercise. Also, performing a HIIT workout too close to bedtime can cause sleep disruptions.

Reasons to Avoid HIIT

There are certain situations when HIIT may not be the best choice. For example, if you’re feeling very stressed on a particular day, it might be best to put your HIIT workout off until you feel better. In the meantime, stick with more moderate forms of exercise. Pushing yourself to maximal effort places additional stress on the body and mind that may be counterproductive.

If you have joint issues or chronic pain, you can still perform low-impact HIIT workouts. For example, if you have pain in your knees and walking is your preferred form of exercise, jogging or running may be too high-impact to be included in a HIIT program. In that case, try a HIIT cycling workout, which is an effective low-impact option.

Sample HIIT Workouts

If you’re new to HIIT, here are a few examples of what a beginner-level HIIT session might look like:

Jogging/running HIIT

After warming up for a few minutes, alternate one to two minutes of jogging with 15 seconds of all-out sprinting for a total workout lasting 10 to 20 minutes, then cool down with walking for five minutes.

Strength training/circuit training HIIT

Warm up by walking or performing other low-intensity cardio for a few minutes. Then, perform 10 repetitions of three different exercises, like lunges, push-ups and curl-ups, followed by one minute of high-intensity cardio, like high-knee marching or getting on the elliptical trainer. Alternate the strength training and cardio for the desired duration of your workout.

Walking HIIT

Warm up by walking for a few minutes at a normal pace, then alternate one minute of fast-paced walking with one-minute of slower walking for the desired duration of your workout. Another option is to measure distance rather than time. For example, if you are on a quarter-mile track, alternate walking a half lap at a fast pace with a half lap at a slower pace.

Bottom Line

As with all things, appropriate dosing is key. Just because HIIT is an effective and efficient form of exercise doesn’t mean it should be your only form. Instead, it should be part of a well-rounded exercise program. It is best to perform HIIT workouts on nonconsecutive days and to do less-intense types of physical activity on other days. It’s also a good idea to take occasional breaks from HIIT for a few weeks at a time, during which you can shift your focus to other forms of exercise like strength training or outdoor activities. By customizing HIIT workouts to your needs and current fitness level, you can safely maximize its benefits while avoiding burnout and injury, ensuring long-term progress in your overall health.

