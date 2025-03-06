What Is Life Like in an Independent Living Community?

For many older adults, there comes a time when selling the family home and downsizing becomes attractive. And for many,…

For many older adults, there comes a time when selling the family home and downsizing becomes attractive. And for many, that means moving to an independent living community.

Such was the case for Cathie Ghorbani’s 82-year-old mother, Louise, who moved into Southminster, a senior living community in Charlotte, North Carolina, last September. Ghorbani says the family chose that location because it was familiar — Cathie’s grandmother had moved there when it first opened.

Over the years, the community has grown and added more features and amenities, making it even more comfortable for its senior residents.

Independent living communities are designed for adults over a certain age, usually 55-plus, 62-plus or 65-plus. Communities come in a range of styles and configurations with several types of living spaces — typically small homes or apartments — for older adults who are still capable of taking care of themselves. Independent living communities provide both safe places for seniors to live in proximity to other seniors and services and amenities that make life easier and more fun.

Here’s what life is really like in an independent community and how to tell if it’s right for you or a loved one.

What Are the Living Spaces Like in Independent Living?

Independent living communities typically offer either stand-alone houses in an age-restricted neighborhood or senior apartments in a large building. But the sky’s the limit when it comes to the types and styles of homes in the independent living space, says Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a geriatrician based in the San Francisco area.

“What we’re starting to see as the baby boomer generation grows older are a number of other options, including tiny house communities that offer independent living with some aspects of daily life being communal — think group meal time,” she explains.

Such arrangements offer privacy and independence for the individual while also providing proximity to peers for social interaction and connection.

At Southminster, for example, residents have a choice between small bungalows or apartment-style units in a pair of taller buildings. Louise lives in a two-bedroom apartment in a large building that has a gym, a swimming pool and a health center.

Louise chose the apartment buildings because “you can get to everything you need to do within the building, including the dining hall and the post office,” she says. “You don’t actually have to ever leave the building, so if the weather’s bad, you can stay in.”

Some independent living communities cater to specific hobbies, interests or cultural preferences. For example, at Lasell Village, an independent living community located on the campus of Lasell College in Auburndale, Massachusetts, residents aren’t just encouraged to take advantage of the learning opportunities afforded by the community’s proximity to higher education — they’re actually required to. Each resident makes a personal course plan to meet the community’s 450-hour annual learning and fitness activity requirement. This may sound excessive, but the community reports that most residents easily exceed that amount.

Other communities may not push residents to engage but still center their offerings around shared interests, such as sailing and boating. Landsverk notes that she lives on a boat and says it works for her and many other retirees.

There’s even been something of a trend in seniors choosing to live aboard cruise ships, as “most day-to-day needs like meal preparation and laundry are included in the cost,” Landsverk points out.

What Safety Features Are Available?

In most independent living communities, there’s a big focus on safety and security. Living spaces are designed to make aging in place easier — think grab bars in the bathroom and few or no stairs to prevent falls and make getting around easier. Doorways are often built a little wider than in a conventional home, and there may also be ramps to accommodate walkers or wheelchairs. These design modifications make it easier for people who may be starting to struggle with mobility to continue living independently longer.

At Southminster, there’s an option to have sensors installed on the doors that alert staff when someone leaves the apartment. This helps them keep tabs on residents, especially if there hasn’t been much activity on a certain day.

The community also has pull cords in the shower and next to the toilet in case the resident has an emergency and needs help.

“The first time we gave my mom a shower, one of us triggered the alarm and within minutes, two guys with walkie-talkies came barging into the apartment to check that everything was OK,” Ghorbani recalls. “It’s good to know that these things work and they’re not kidding when they say ‘immediate response.'”

What Are the Facilities Like?

There’s wide variation in independent living facilities. In some communities, there’s a group meeting space and dining options, plus minimal additional support facilities — perhaps a shared recreational space, such as a gym, a pool or other fitness room.

At Southminster, “it’s really the ideal setup,” Ghorbani says when describing the layout of the building. “There’s a courtyard, and Mom’s ground-floor apartment door opens into the hallway. She’s also got a ground-floor patio, so she can walk out the patio door and through the gate we had put in so my sister’s dogs could come and visit.”

On the grounds, there are seating areas and fire pits, and it’s all nicely manicured and landscaped.

Many communities offer a host of extras, including barber shops and salons, shopping and dining options, a cinema and other entertainment venues. For example, The Gables at Winchester in Winchester, Massachusetts, boasts spacious apartments equipped with full eat-in kitchens, an in-house movie theater and bistro, a library with computer stations and wireless internet in common areas along with a rehab and wellness center and full-service beauty salon and barber shop. This makes it so that residents don’t need to leave the building to tend to most of their daily needs, but transportation options make it easy to access nearby Boston and surrounding towns when residents want to leave campus.

What Is the Food Like?

Many independent living communities have a shared dining room or dining hall where seniors can order and eat meals with other residents. Some offer one or more restaurants catering to specific flavors or types of cuisine. In others, residents cook for themselves or head into the wider community for takeout or other restaurant options.

At Southminster, Louise has access to several different places to eat.

“They have a formal dining room and a more casual grill. And there’s a place called Lola’s that has more light bites and a bar. You can choose depending on what’s open at any given time,” Ghorbani says.

Some residents eat their meals in the shared spaces, while others take them back to their apartments to enjoy.

“They have a buffet line each day, or you can choose individual items off the menu,” Ghorbani explains.

The dining options at Southminster are set up as a pre-paid declining balance plan. At the beginning of the month, the resident has a set budget for food and “every time you go to the grill, they deduct whatever you order,” Ghorbani says. “At the end of the month, if you’ve eaten one meal a day, you’ll probably have some money left over.”

That balance rolls over into the next month. But if Louise spends her entire budget before the end of the month, she’ll get a bill for any additional food ordered.

Some independent living facilities aim to distinguish themselves by their food. For example, at LCB Senior Living in Norwood, Massachusetts, which promotes its dining options as “everyday gourmet,” the chefs approach their work the same way they would in a world-class restaurant.

It’s worth noting that unlike in a restaurant, chefs working in senior living communities aren’t preparing meals for random strangers — they get to know the residents, their preferences and their dietary restrictions. This means they can develop specialized menus for each individual.

What Do People Do? What Are the Activities and What’s a Typical Day Like?

In most independent living communities, there are residents who still work full-time and head off to their job each morning. But many people who call such communities home are retirees, and they may have a full day of hobbies, volunteering or other activities planned.

Many communities offers a schedule of daily activities — ranging from bingo and educational lectures to happy hours and game nights — to provide opportunities for residents to socialize with their neighbors.

At Southminster, Louise has a slew of activities to choose from, such as tai chi and other fitness activities, religious study groups, a Sunday night singing group, shopping trips, crafting sessions, woodworking classes, movie nights, book clubs and more. The organization circulates a printed monthly calendar of planned activities to all residents and continually updates the news and events section of the website with details about upcoming concerts, performances, readings, lectures and other sessions.

Some independent communities structure their offerings around certain types of activities, such as golfing or a love of theater. Some specialize in travel, arranging day trips and longer adventures. Others are more hands-off and leave it up to residents to decide what each day looks like.

What Are the Transportation Options?

In many cases, people living in independent living communities are still able to drive themselves. But independent living communities may provide shuttle buses, vans and other forms of transportation as needed. Taxis and ride-share services are also an option in many of these communities.

Louise can still drive herself, but there’s also a shuttle bus that circulates around campus so residents don’t have to walk between buildings if the weather is lousy. They also have a van for organized outings and excursions.

Transportation options are not usually included in the cost of living in an independent community but may be offered on a fee-for-service basis.

Which Services Are Provided?

Independent living communities typically don’t provide any medical or nursing care options, but many take care of daily chores for residents so they can focus on the things they enjoy doing most.

For example, in many communities, the property is maintained by facility staff so you don’t have to worry about mowing the lawn or weeding the flower beds (unless you want to).

And if something breaks in the home, there’s typically a community handyman or maintenance worker who will fix the problem.

Some communities also offer housekeeping, laundry and other light homemaking services. Louise sends her larger items, such as bed linens and towels, out to be laundered. But she also has an in-unit washer and dryer where she can wash her clothes and other small items.

Laundry is usually offered on a fee-for-service basis and is not included in the standard cost of the community.

Some independent living communities offer the option of routine check-ins from staff, and residents can hire home health aides to assist them as needed. Ghorbani says her mom recently had a health issue, and the family hired a home health aide to come in temporarily. Louise has also had visits from a visiting physical therapist. There are rehab and wellness offices on campus that she can access as needed as well.

With independent living, it’s really up to the resident — if you want to hire help, you can. But many people residing in these spaces don’t need much, if any, ongoing support, which is why communities put more energy into social activities and enrichment opportunities than into care services.

How Much Does Independent Living Cost?

The range of amenities provided by the community can affect the price significantly. So does geographic location, and given this broad range, it can be difficult to estimate the cost of independent living.

“Actual monthly expenses depend on where you live and can range between $1,800 and $4,000 or more,” explains Karla Radka, president and CEO of Senior Resource Alliance, an aging and disability resource center based in central Florida.

Ghorbani says Louise’s monthly costs are roughly $5,000.

Radka adds that Medicare and Medicaid will not pay for the cost of independent living.

“That means most residents use personal savings, Social Security income, pension payments, retirement accounts, proceeds from the sale of their home or other private funds,” she notes.

Keep in mind, the fancier the community and the more bells and whistles it offers, the more expensive it’s likely to be.

How to Find the Right Independent Living Community for You

If you’re looking to move to an independent living community, contact your local senior center for suggestions, as they often have local referrals and resources, says Debbi Incopero, senior vice president and senior living practice leader at Marsh McLennan Agency, the U.S.-based, middle-market brokerage of global insurance brokerage Marsh. You can also check out U.S. News’ Best Independent Living to find the top-rated community near you.

“Word of mouth is also a great way to learn about the options that work for you,” Incopero adds. “Be sure to talk to friends, family or health care providers for recommendations.”

Selecting the right place for yourself or a loved one takes time and careful consideration.

“I told Mom, it’s almost like choosing your college,” Ghorbani says. “You want to know what kind of activities they have. You want to know what their food is like. If you’re going to be giving up your car and not able to dash out for meals, it’s important to have good food there.”

For Louise, knowing her own mother lived at Southminster was a powerful sign that it would also be a good choice for her. Plus, she already had some friends who lived there, Ghorbani says.

Louise has since made new friends and reconnected with people she knew in her previous life as a book and toy store owner.

“There’s a lady down the hall from her who was a regular shopper at my mother’s store, and she’s got connections from different aspects of her life in town,” Ghorbani says.

Those familiar faces made her transition that much easier.

